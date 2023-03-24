Snoop Dogg to perform at King Charles’ historic coronation?

file footage

American rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is ‘down’ to perform at King Charles’ upcoming historic coronation in May.

Talking to The Sun this week, the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker shared that he wants to perform at King Charles coronation ceremony scheduled to take place on May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey.

The rapper quipped: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

This comes amid reports that British stars including Adele, Elton John, and Harry Styles have declined to perform at the royal ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, has long held respect for the British royal family, last talking about the late Queen Elizabeth in a 2015 interview to acknowledge her support of his 1996 UK Tour that was marred with murder allegations that he was later acquitted for.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” Snoop shared at the time.

“Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is,” he also stated.