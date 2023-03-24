Prince William absolutely ‘hates Prince Harry for what he has done’

Experts warn Prince William “hates Prince Harry for what he has done” and is ‘overwhelmed by his betrayal’.
Prince William is reportedly ‘done’ with Prince Harry and his antics.
These admissions and claims have been made by an inside source close to The Daily Beast.
The insiders warn of Prince William’s ‘limited level of patience’ is ‘very near’ to the brim.
Especially in light of the fact that he feels “utterly betrayed” by Prince Harry.
“He hates him for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews.”
In light of this, “he will support whatever decision his dad makes but it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry wasn’t [at the coronation], or, indeed, never stepped foot in England again.”
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t understand the damage’ he’s managed to inflict upon Prince William and the Royal Family
Prince of Wales, Prince William spent two days in Poland, meeting British and Polish troops
