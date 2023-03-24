BTS Jimin talks on solo album 'Face', meeting US President & more on 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

BTS' Jimin talks about Grammy nominations, meeting Joe Biden on 'Jimmy Fallon Show'

BTS member Jimin, whose first solo album Face debuted on March 24, 2023 appeared as a solo guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Where he opened up about his album Face, Grammy nominations, meeting American president Joe Biden.

The 27-year-old singer, who dropped the music video of the first track Like Crazy on Friday, from his album Face, also spoke about his bandmates on the American late night show.

When the Like Crazy singer was asked about BTS Grammy nominations, he said, "We could be nominated thanks to fans' great support. I appreciate that."

While speaking about being in touch with other members of the group Jimin revealed, "We have been in touch."

Talking about his favorite nickname, Jimin jokingly teased "it's 'Jimin Fallon."

When the host asked Jimin about how was the experience meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House, the singer responded, "It was such a great honor to have an opportunity to participate in such an important cause, and make a positive impact. He talked about how more people should have keen interest in current issues. It also got me thinking deeply about them."

Speaking about the inspiration behind the solo album Face, Jimin told, "In fact, this album is, I think many are aware of it, but the album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it."



