King Charles is a ‘brilliant mimic’, reveals Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla has described her husband King Charles as a man in a hurry but also a doting grandfather who reads his grandchildren Harry Potter books.
Camilla said, "He does all the voices because he´s a brilliant mimic. It´s really sweet. He´s extremely good with children. They love it."
Prince William and Harry have said he is a hardworking father who they often found asleep in his office late at night.
Meanwhile, Peter Ricketts, the UK´s former ambassador to Paris has said that King Charles is a different personality from his mother Queen Elizabeth.
"He´s a different personality from his mother," Peter Ricketts said.
Ricketts described Charles as a "warm, emotional man." (Web Desk/AFP)
