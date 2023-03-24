King Charles is a ‘brilliant mimic’, reveals Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla has described her husband King Charles as a man in a hurry but also a doting grandfather who reads his grandchildren Harry Potter books.



Camilla said, "He does all the voices because he´s a brilliant mimic. It´s really sweet. He´s extremely good with children. They love it."

Prince William and Harry have said he is a hardworking father who they often found asleep in his office late at night.

Meanwhile, Peter Ricketts, the UK´s former ambassador to Paris has said that King Charles is a different personality from his mother Queen Elizabeth.

"He´s a different personality from his mother," Peter Ricketts said.

Ricketts described Charles as a "warm, emotional man." (Web Desk/AFP)