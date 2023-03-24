Dulquer Salmaan on why he decided to make late debut: 'I was scared'

Dulquer Salmaan featured in Irrfan Khan's film 'Karwaan'

Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan, despite gaving a lot movie offers, waited to turn 28 to make his debuut.

Dulquer is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty therefore, was scared that he will damage his father’s name as he was not sure if he could act or not.

"I was scared. Even when I came to cinema at the age of 28, I was filled with trepidation. I wasn’t sure if I could act or if people will be able to watch me for two hours in a theatre”, added the Karwaan actor.

"I think during our 20s we battle with a lot of insecurities. Then we won't have much confidence in ourselves. Same with me.”

He went on to say: “Also at that time, it was rare for second-generation actors to do well in Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj came much earlier. Fahadh came around the time I did. So I don’t have much of a reference there. I was petrified of tarnishing the name of such a legend (Mammootty),"

"Now my life, ambition, and inspiration is cinema. I love staying at home and it is only because of my passion for cinema that I am able to step out of that happy space,” the actor concluded.

As per Indiatoday, Dulquer Salmaan is a vital part of the entertainment industry now. He is known to be a producer, entrepreneur and a fashion icon. He also owns a production house now by the name Wayfarer Films.