Bella Ramsey responds to the ‘painful’ online trolling

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has recently shared her reaction to online trolling over her looks after being cast in the hit series.



Bella, who uses they pronouns, confessed that “they were taunted by everyone online for their square head”.

“You're looking for a comment that's more painful than the last one, I'd kid myself that I was doing it in jest,” said the 19-year-old in a new interview with GQ.

Bella, who plays Ellie in the HBO show, stated, “I wish I could say that I was confident enough [already] that it hasn't affected me in any way, but it has.”

The actor said that despite the trolling they are proud of the work on the post-apocalyptic series.

“I'm just glad I could do that for them and for the show and for Ellie. I want to do her justice,” she added.

For the unversed, the series was a huge hit, however, one of the fans spotted an embarrassing error in an episode last month.

The episode - entitled Kin - featuring Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella), who continue West on their journey, as Joel reunites with his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna). One TikTok user spotted a number of crew members seen visibly in a shot.