Jenna Bush Hager opens up about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager has recently reflected on her ectopic pregnancy during a latest interview with Today.



Speaking to Amanda Bartolomeo, founder of the workout CorePlay, Jenna revealed what they both had in common, stating, “When I first met Amanda, we started talking about finding your core, and what that means metaphorically for women and obviously, literally.”

Jenna said, “We both realised we both had had ectopic pregnancies.”

Recalling how her ectopic pregnancy happened before she welcomed her now nine-year-old daughter, Mila, Jenna mentioned, “I had one years ago, before I got pregnant with Mila.”

“I hadn’t really engaged my core because I’ve had six or seven stomach surgeries with C-sections, appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy,” commented the children’s book author.

Jenna pointed out, “And so, I had sort of lost that part of me.”

“But also as a woman, it was a really hard thing to go through,” she added.

The TV host had earlier discussed about her ectopic pregnancy during a conversation with Meredith Vieira on Today with Hoda & Jenna in 2019.

At the time, Jenna shared that she had the “pregnancy in her fallopian tube”.