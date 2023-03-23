Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' by claims her family won’t attend upcoming Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has been left “embarrassed" over the reports that her famous Kardashian-Jenner family has been banned from this year’s Met Gala event.

Earlier this month, reports started to make rounds on the internet that the famous reality TV family was excluded from this year's event as Vogue editor Anna Wintour "cracks down" on the guest list.

However, an insider has now made claims that "nothing was ever set in stone" and that Kim was "never told she might not be on the list".

"While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding," the source revealed to the U.S. Sun.

The insider further shared, "it's been embarrassing for everyone involved but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night."

Earlier, an insider told Page Six that Anna had been "cracking down on the guests at the annual fashion fete and no Kardashians will make the cut".