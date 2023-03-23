Tom Cruise joins Rolf Saxon from ‘Mission: Impossible 1’ for ‘Dead Reckoning: Part Two’

Tom Cruise’s upcoming, highly-anticipated film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Ahead of its release this year, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, is reportedly filming the next installment of the action franchise and it has been reported that Rolf Saxon has joined the cast of Cruise's final outing as Agent Hunt.

Saxon, who played William Donloe, the CIA analyst from the original movie, will be joining the franchise 25 years after being part of the iconic vault scene.

On Wednesday, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning writer Christopher McQuarrie turned to his Instagram and revealed Saxon is returning in next year’s franchise finale, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

McQuarrie also shared a monochromatic photo of Saxon’s character.

Earlier on Wednesday, McQuarrie also revealed that Lucy Tulugarjuk would be joining the cast.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is set to release in theaters on June 28, 2024, less than a year after Part One lands in theatres this summer on July 14, 2023.