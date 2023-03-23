Eva Longoria to produce, direct Spanish edition of French show 'Call My Agent!'

Eva Longoria is set to direct and produce International Emmy-winning French series Call My Agent!

Announced during Series Mania Festival in Lille, the adaptation will be co-produced by Mediawan, Elefantec Global and Longoria’s banner UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Longoria will direct the first two episodes besides producing the series. The news comes just after the actress premiered her directorial debut “Flamin’ Hot.”

“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria.

“I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market,” added the actor-turned-director.

Call My Agent!, a spoof about the frantic life of celebrity agents, was first broadcast on France Télévisions for four seasons with record audiences. It was then secured by Netflix, and rapidly became one of the streamer’s largest French hits.

“Joining forces with Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston to take Call My Agent! to Latin America is a unique opportunity,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of Mediawan, who recently engineered the acquisition of Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

“Their talent and know-how combined with their international renown guarantee an innovative and premium adaptation of this series, a real funny and moving gem that the French creators were able to bring to life and which has since been traveling to audiences worldwide,” Capton continued.