Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘of low-hanging fruit’ of Comedians

File Footage

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new found identity as the “low-hanging fruit” of Hollywood.



The conversation arose once a former friend of Meghan Markle, Nick Ede weighed in on the chances of her coming to the Coronation.

He started the chat off by telling Express UK that the couple has ‘surely’ become nothing but “low hanging fruit for Hollywood comedians.”



In regards to the “I think they probably will. I think at the end of the day, whether you're royal or not we all have certain family obligations.”

“Even if my dad was having a Coronation even if we weren't getting along, whatever had happened between us, I think I would have to go so I would expect to see them at the Coronation.”

“I don't think they would have thought that people like Trevor Noah, for instance, would joke about them at the Grammys and that it would be humiliating.”

“James Corden had Harry on his bus and now suddenly he's joking about them. I think there was a massive miscalculation there.”

“Humour is always about the zeitgeist of what's going on. It's about what's happening now, so they're the sort of low-hanging fruit.”