Royal Challengers Bangalore kocked out of inaugural season of WPL

Sania Mirza poses in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kit. — Twitter/@Sportskeeda

During the ongoing inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — which was being mentored by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — and knocked them out of the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana-led RCB lost the first five matches during the league stage which reduced their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Out of eight matches, RCB won just two to finish second last at the points table. They played against Mumbai Indians in their last match and lost by four wickets.

The RBC franchise roped in the Indian tennis star Sania as a mentor earlier this year.



Sania, their mentor, remained available to the players throughout. In their meeting during the tournament, Sania motivated players to become mentally strong regardless of the results.

"After my retirement, my next step is to help women athletes around the world and in India with mental health and challenges which I went through over the last 20 years," she in a team meeting.

Delhi Capital remained table toppers to qualify for the final straightaway. Mumbai Indians and UP Warriors will meet in an Eliminator on March 24. The winners will meet Delhi in the final which is scheduled on March 26.

During the tournament, RCB's veteran pacer Ellyse Perry bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket. She bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket, clocking 130.5 kmph.

The franchise shared the update on Twitter with fans applauding one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket.