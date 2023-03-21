Sania Mirza's memorable trip with her son

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis star shared several pictures of her trip with the caption: "Allhamdulillah. May Allah accept our prayers.."

In the pictures, Mirza can be seen wearing a black abaya and had her head fully covered by a black scarf. In some pictures, she poses with her son, while in others she has other people.

In several of her pictures, the mother-of-one can be seen doting on an adorable young baby.

Yesterday, Mirza posted two images in her Instagram stories. In the first one, Mirza can be seen with her son.



The 36-year-old is wearing a black abaya and had her head fully covered by a black scarf. Sans makeup, Mirza poses with her toddler, who peeks into the camera by his mother’s side.

Tagging her location at Madina, Mirza captioned the post: “Alhamdulillah”.

In the next image, we can see a beautiful click of Masjid-e-Nabwi in the holy city. In this picture, she has written: “So grateful.”

The images and the terse captions convey a deep sense of the emotion that one usually associates with a holy pilgrimage.

Earlier today, Mirza shared two more images to her stories, in the first of these pictures, Mirza shared a picture of a plain ground with numerous pigeons pecking food off the ground. This picture was tagged as Mount Uhud — the site of the famous battle of Uhud during the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In the final picture, a lone Mirza can be seen walking with her down lowered outside Masjid -e-Nabwi once more. She can be seen in the left-hand corner of the photograph and seems unaware that a picture is being taken.

Here too, she is wearing a black abaya and has her head covered.

Recently, the tennis star played her much-awaited farewell match after playing a few exhibition games at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, where she had played her first match — coming full circles.

The mother-of-one looked visibly emotional as her long career came to an end.

Mirza — whose term on the court lasted almost two decades — has revolutionised not only tennis but also women's sports on the whole. She has been a trailblazer and has inspired many young girls across the world to take up sports and build a career in it.