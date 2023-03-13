Sania Mirza introduces fans to her 'forever date'

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza with her son Izhan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Monday introduced her fans and followers on Instagram with her "forever date".



The 36-year-old athlete took to the photo and video-sharing application to share whom she would always tag along with as her date.

Sharing two photos of herself with her four-year-old son Izhan Mirza-Malik, the sports celebrity captioned the post "My date forever" with a red-coloured heart emoji.

Dressed to the nines, the mother-son duo could be seen rocking black outfits. Sania wore a black slit velvet gown with dramatic shoulder detail. She paired her look with simple black pumps.

For accesories, she wore a silver necklace and earrings.

Mirza is not just only famous for her sports skills, but also for her gorgeous selfies and hilarious videos, which she keeps on sharing on her Instagram handle.

Her recent post also garnered nearly 63,000 likes within four hours. Several fans also commented with heart emojis to show their love for the sports star.