Zach Braff's film 'A Good Person' is inspired by Florence Pugh

Zach Braff’s new film, A Good Person was inspired by Florence Pugh, the actor recently revealed.

Speaking about the film to Entertainment Tonight the actor-producer-director said:

“I’m just in awe of her talent and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence. What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging and she’s incredible.”

Braff said the Don’t Worry Darling star, whom he dated for three years was the one meant for the role of Allison.

“She’s a next-level actress. I mean, she’s just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging.” Braff said.

“It wasn’t for your average actors – I couldn’t have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone’s talking about.”

Speaking about casting Morgan Freeman alongside Florence Pugh Braff said: “I thought, ‘Oh gosh that’s gonna take two weeks to read and then we’re gonna get a no.”

“[But] he called me the next day and he said he didn’t even say hello! Florence held up the phone and it said Morgan Freeman on it. And he didn’t even say hi, I picked it up and he goes, ‘I see myself on every page of this script.’ And I was like, ‘Does that mean yes?’ And then he was like, ‘That means yes.'”

The film follows Allison (Pugh), a young successful woman whose life takes changes after she survives an inconceivable tragedy and becomes addicted to opioids. Pugh ends up forming an unpredictable friendship with her father-in-law – played by Morgan Freeman - over the years that follow.