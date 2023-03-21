Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes future TV show will be 'ratings gold'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are winning over several TV executives and producers from their recent pitches for their own show.



The former Good Morning America hosts meetings with various media bigwigs were a success. As one source puts to The U.S. Sun, the pair's "chemistry is off the charts" and "everyone loved them."

Moreover, the source also dispelled the reports that the couple was only pitching to Ellen DeGeneres' former team, but in reality, they were targeting all syndicators.

"They met with Extra's team as well," the source added.

"They are aggressively following all leads. They know there is a clock on their notoriety before they may fade into the background, and they know they need to strike while the iron is hot on their relationship," the insider confided to the tabloid.

Previously, experts evaluated the scandalous pair's performance if they got the show, with one media expert stating that it would be rated gold.

The media guru Jason Green told the British daily that Robach and Holmes's future show's hot topics and red-hot chemistry would rope in strong ratings.

"I would have a lot of training with both Amy and TJ about respectful behavior in the workplace.

"Even though we're talking about chemistry, there are millions of dollars that have been put into your show, and into the salaries of the people who support your show," the expert said.

Previously, Robach and Holmes pitched an idea for a new "up close and personal" talk show to CBS, NBC, and CNN, The Daily Mail reported.

The couple is "aggressively" pitching a new program to show off their on-air talent and "chemistry," per the outlet.

"Think about it. You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well, and then boom - the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.

"Who wouldn't want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?," one TV executive added.