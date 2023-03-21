Amanda Bynes’ All That co-star Kel Mitchell sends heartfelt wishes for her: Here’s why

Amanda Bynes’s All That co-star Kel Mitchell has recently expressed his warm wishes to the actress after she did not attend 90s Con over the weekend.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Bynes was supposed to join her cast for a reunion panel at That’s 4 Entertainment’s annual convention on March 18.
It is pertinent to mention that a day before, it was reported that the She’s the Man actress would not attend the panel.
Interestingly, the cast addressed Byne’s absence at the panel, however, Mitchell went a step ahead and requested the audience to “send a prayer to the actress to feel better”.
Reportedly, no details about her health were revealed by any star at the panel or the actress herself.
Following the panel, Mitchell told ET, “I’ve just been praying for her.”
“It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great,” stated the 44-year-old.
Mitchell added, “We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”
Meanwhile, NBC reported that Bynes would be placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold on March 20.
