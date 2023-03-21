Ed Sheeran gives rare glimpse into his life in new documentary 'The Sum Of It All'

File footage

Ed Sheeran detailed some of the most rare details of his life in the upcoming Disney+ documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All.

In the first-look teaser of the documentary, the Shape of You singer was seen giving his fans a glimpse inside the driving force of his music.

Sheeran was also seen in tears while recalling the untimely death of his “best friend”, SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

For the unversed, Edwards, who was awarded an MBE for his contribution to the music industry, died on 20 February 2022, aged 31.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Sheeran wrote a lengthy note, saying, “I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting.”

In the trailer, Sheeran credited Edwards for helping him launching his career, saying, “Loss: it just took over my life.”

Sheeran’s wife Cherry Seaborn also appears in the documentary, saying her husband “hasn’t had time to process and be at peace with his thoughts”.

The Photograph singer recently revealed that Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant with their second child

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All is a four-part documentary series, which will be released on Disney+ on 3 May.



