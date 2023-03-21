Meghan Markle’s 'interesting' behaviour around assistant laid bare

file footage

Meghan Markle’s recent outing with her assistant, to mark Women’s Day on March 8, has been analysed by a body language expert who believes the Duchess of Sussex displayed some ‘interesting’ mannerisms.



The wife of Britain’s Prince Harry stepped out in Los Angeles on March 8 and paid a visit to Harvest Home for Women’s Day, where she appeared in good spirits alongside her assistant.

Commenting on Meghan’s behaviour around her assistant, body language expert Judi James was quoted by The Cheat Sheet saying: “Meghan’s behaviour with her assistant here is interesting.”

“As they walk together up towards the cameras it’s the assistant who opts to step behind Meghan and out of view,” James added.

The expert continued: “She also keeps her head down and seems keen to ensure its Meghan they get the shots of, which does imply Meghan is not uncomfortable or unhappy with being snapped in the U.S., or else she might try to form a barrier from the cameras.”

James went on to share: “Meghan goes to walk on but her instinctive reaction does seem to be to check her assistant is OK and put an arm out to urge her forward towards the car. It’s the assistant who puts her arm out to override Meghan and get her to carry on first before seeing her safely in the car.”

Meghan’s Women’s Day appearance earlier this month came hot on the heels of reports that her and Prince Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, had been christened and would now use the royal title of a ‘princess’.