Prince George’s official role at King Charles coronation leaves Kate Middleton, William worried

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried and are allegedly in a disagreement with the palace officials over the role of their son Prince George in King Charles coronation in May.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told Express UK, per Sky News, “I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role.”

He further said, “I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him (Prince George)."

He went on to say that the Prince and Princess of Wales are uneasy about George’s role because they feel like their son could still be too young to take on more royal duties.

Prince George is second in line to throne and is expected to play an official role in King Charles coronation.

According to another report by Express UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘keen’ Prince George’s role should be low-key.