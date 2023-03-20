Oprah Winfrey gives a peek into her enjoyable Jordan trip: Photos

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared a glimpse of her excursion to Jordan, which she visited with her best Gayle King.



On Sunday, the former talk show host took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos of her eventful trip.

In all these photos, Oprah could be seen enjoying a camel ride and even visiting Petra .

Captioning the post, Oprah wrote, “Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience!”

The actress continued, “We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones.”

“So much history there in the Rose City, voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!” concluded Oprah.

Following her post, Hollywood actress Jessica Alba commented, “Oh wow -this is the trip of my dreams.”



“Love this! New experiences! New things to learn always! Live it up!” remarked moviemaker Ava DuVernay.

However, many of her followers expressed their disappointment over her camel ride.

One user said, “Stop getting on camels. They abuse them. You should know that.”

“You’d think someone like Oprah would be kinder to animals,” another added.

Another user stated, “Camel riding is not okay. These poor animals are mistreated and abused. They should not be used as transportation.”