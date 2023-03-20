King Charles receives backlash over Mother’s Day post

Britain’s King Charles has received online backlash over Mother’s Day post where he paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth.



King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to their mothers on Mother’s Day.

Charles joined Camilla in sharing a heartfelt tribute to those "missing their mums".

Sharing unseen photos with their mothers on social media, they said, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

Some royal fans were touched to see the throwback photo of late Queen Elizabeth II, however, some wondered why King Charles failed to mention the mother of his children, Princess Diana.

One commented, “Why didn't they post princess Diana?"

Another said, "Did you forget about the mother of your sons?"

The third said, “No picture of Harry and William with their mum?"

One more commented, “Any pictures of Diana in your locker??? Or does it only have Camilla's family now.....”