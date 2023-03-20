BTS’ Jimin comes out with a teaser for his upcoming title track

The music video accumulated around 14.2 million views by March 18th

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS revealed a teaser for the title track from his upcoming solo debut album Face. The title track will be called Like Crazy.

The teaser shows the silhouette of Jimin sitting on a table with his head down in a partially lit room as a mud like substance covers the floor. The song is set to be released on March 24th and so is the rest of the album. Jimin is planning to release both the English and Korean versions of the song.

He recently released the pre-release track from the album called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The song topped the iTunes charts within hours of its release in around 110 countries including places like Japan, the UK, Germany and France.

Additionally, the music video accumulated around 14.2 million views by March 18th on YouTube.