'The Wire' team laments Lance Reddick's loss

The Wire creator and stars mourned the death of fellow star Lance Reddick, who died at 60 on Friday.
Reddick played the Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels in the critically-acclaimed show.
The showrunner David Simon took to Twitter to honour the actor, calling him a "consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend."
He added, "Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon."
Deirdre Lovejoy penned a heartfelt tribute to her co-star on Instagram.
"My heart is heavy with the shocking news of Lance Reddick's passing," she continued. "He was grace, elegance, and kindness personified. Wildly talented, quietly passionate and always a gentleman. I treasure our years on The Wire together, and I love you Lance. Rest peacefully."
HBO also stated, "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects, including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him, and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."
Kate Middleton's success as a royal has been attributed to her not emulating the late Princess Diana
Tom Sandoval chemistry with Raquel Leviss reportedly sped up at the Vegas trip
She recently made her long awaited return to social media
The music video accumulated around 14.2 million views by March 18th
Greg Davies character in 'The Inbetweeners' was famous among fans
Paris Hilton reveals she has read Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' and has also watched his docuseries 'Harry & Meghan'