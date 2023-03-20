ChatGPT suffers worldwide outage

OpenAI's widely recognised artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has reportedly stopped working for its users all across the globe as a number of complainants have been registered with health monitor Down Detector.
The website logged hundreds of complaints regarding ChatGPT and GPT 4 that the chatbot is not working and keeps loading.
Taking to Twitter, several users have also tweeted to confirm whether it's a worldwide outage or only they are having this problem.
The page updating issues about OpenAI products was seen as written with "outage on chat.openai.com", with several incidents in the past days.
ChatGPT is the most famous AI chatbot developed by Microsoft backed-start-up, released late last year. It is capable of writing human-like responses to questions.
GPT 4, a newer and upgraded model and was made public this month. GPT 4 is "multimodal" and equipped with a system that can also perceive images alongside texts.
Here's what users have been saying about ChatGPT's issues.
TikTok being banned means millions of regular Americans would be immediately impacted and tensions between China and...
New NASA spacesuit, known by Axiom as "Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit," or simply "AxEMU," are more streamlined...
Western powers, including the European Union and the United States, have been taking an increasingly tough approach to...
Vinyl’s popularity has grown steadily in recent years, a reversal after CDs and digital downloads reigned over the...
The pups do not show any sign of abnormalities and are fertile themselves, the study said
The company said on Tuesday it would invest 122 billion euros in the shift towards electric vehicles