Taylor Swift reveals she ‘loves’ to ‘explain’ men through her songs how to ‘apologise’

Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour with a bang, featuring a 44-song setlist for her shows.

Her first show started in Arizona, which marked her first live concert since 2018’s Reputation tour, where she talked about a running theme in her song.

The Lavender Haze songstress took a few moments before performing her album Folklore’s Betty. She opened up about her decision to create characters for the Grammy-winning album, via Us Weekly.

“So, sort of a recurring theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologise. I just love it,” Swift told the crowd during her Friday, March 17, concert in Glendale, Arizona.

“It’s kind of my thing. I love to tell them step-by-step, ‘Here’s how simple this is to fix things if you just follow these easy steps that I’m laying out for you in a three-minute song.’ I just love the idea of men apologising.”

The Anti-Hero singer 33, continued, “And basically, this is a song about a teenage boy named James who was trying to apologize to the love of his life, and her name is Betty.”

“[My songs are] kind of like journaling for you or something. [And] I wanted to do a different thing that I had done before [with Folklore],” the singer explained during the show, before being met with widespread applause from the crowd.

“You know, my albums have characteristically been, sort of, excruciatingly autobiographical where, like, when I put out an album, it just feels like getting some sort of live-streamed, public autopsy.”

She added, “With this one, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be so fun to create characters and storylines? They’ll live in different times, and they’ll do all these things and fall in love and hurt each other, go to wars and all these things.’ So, I created all these characters.”

The Eras Tour celebrates all of Swift’s past LPs and decades in the spotlight.