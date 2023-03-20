Viola Davis reacts to Michael Jordan personally casting her in 'AIR,' ‘it blew my mind’

File footage

Viola Davis responded in surprise after learning that Michael Jordan personally selected her to play his mother, Deloris Jordan, in the upcoming film Air.

Davis will be playing Michael’s mother in Ben Affleck-directed Air, which is set to release in April.

Speaking to People on Saturday's premiere of Air during SXSW in Austin, the Academy Award winner, 57, said she was "flattered" after learning that Michael personally cast her to play his mother in the film.

"I'm just hearing about it now," said Davis as she walked the red carpet with husband and co-star Julius Tennon. "So yeah, so it blew my mind. I'm glad I didn't know about it before."

Tennon, 69, added, "It's pretty awesome that he wanted her to play his mom." Tennon will be playing Michael's late father, James Jordan Sr.

Moreover, Davis shared that researched by watching videos of Deloris, currently 81, from that era, to get her portrayal right in the upcoming film.

"I use the term zen neutrality with her. Someone who just moves calmly through life, making major decisions, slaying dragons, making dreams come true. But doing it calmly and succinctly. Yeah, that's not me," added Davis.

Air, the first title under Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity production banner, is helmed by Affleck, 50, who also plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Damon, 52, stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike salesman who worked on signing M.J.