Prince Harry had intense 'fight over text' with Prince William

Prince Harry confesses he is still in pain over Prince William's angry texts from 2019.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry admits he had a heated discussion with his brother when William suggested his therapist was ‘brainwashing’ him.

Explaining the exchange from the day, Harry pens: “I worked hard at keeping my texts to him civil. Nonetheless, the exchange turned into an argument, which stretched over seventy-two hours. Back and forth we went, all day, late into the night—we’d never had a fight like that over text before. Angry, but also miles apart, as if we were speaking different languages. Now and then I realized that my worst fear was coming true: after months of therapy, after working hard to become more aware, more independent, I was a stranger to my older brother.”

Harry adds: “He could no longer relate to me—tolerate me. Or maybe it was just the stress of the last few years, the last few decades, finally pouring out. I saved the texts. I have them still. I read them sometimes, with sadness, with confusion, thinking: How did we ever get there?”