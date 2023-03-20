Prince Harry admits Canadians gave him 'space' when British did not

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took refuge in Vancouver Island amid media attacks in 2019.
The couple spent a few months away from the drama alongside son Archie and their two dogs, to cool off.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry reveals they were greatly welcomed by the locals in the place and suggested they were treated as normal human beings.
He pens: “We ventured out timidly, drove down the road into the nearest village, walked along the pavement like people in a horror movie. Where will the attack come from? Which direction? But it didn’t happen. People didn’t freak. They didn’t stare. They didn’t reach for their iPhones. Everyone knew, or sensed, that we were going through something.”
He adds: “They gave us space, while also managing to make us feel welcome, with a kind smile, a wave. They made us feel like part of a community. They made us feel normal.”
