Tom Cruise cold-call 'The Flash' director

Tom Cruise reportedly liked The Flash so much that he cold-called director Andy Muschietti to praise it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the megastar met Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who gushed over the DC film in front of the star.

Later, The Mission Impossible star later asked to see the movie, to which Zaslav sent an advance movie copy to the actor's Beverly Hills home.

After watching the film, the 60-year-old called The Flash something along the lines of "everything you want in a movie" and added, "this is the kind of movie we need now."

In other news, Batman star Ben Affleck opened up about his screen time in the upcoming The Flash.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Argo star said, "Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck added.

"A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

Ezra Miller-starring The Flash, is the most highly-anticipated DC film this year. The film will open in theatres on June 16.