Ben Affleck on 'The Flash' screen-time: 'Five minutes'

Ben Affleck's appearance in The Flash as Batman is less extensive than fans expected.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Argo star said, "Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great," Affleck added.



"A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

Previously, the 50-year-old said that The Flash would be his last Batman appearance.

However, the actor was also tapped to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will hit the theatres in December.

Ezra Miller-starring The Flash, is the most highly-anticipated DC film this year. The film will open in theatres on June 16.