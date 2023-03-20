Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘achieving only one thing’ as ‘spoiled crybabies’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being called out for their antics and desires to act like ‘spoiled crybabies’.
Presenter and host Mark Dolan issued these claims in his most recent chat.
His admissions were shared with GB News and accuse Prince Harry of being a “spoiled crybaby.”
He warns, “Spoiled crybabies, Harry and Meghan - and their attacks on the monarchy - have achieved only one thing – to make it more popular.”
“Whilst there isn't a day goes by that we don’t mourn the passing of our late, great Queen, far from being over the hill, her septuagenarian son, Charles, who has waited decades for the gig, has hit the ground running.”
“Charles must be the Peoples’ King. And he’s started the job with a welcome spring clean of his own family.”
