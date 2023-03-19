King Charles’ ‘handled privacy obsessed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘perfectly’

King Charles has just been lauded for finally using his secret weapon to deal with Prince Harry.
Presenter and host Mark Dolan issued these claims in his most recent chat.
His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.
He believes King Charles’ sanctions on Prince Andrew and Prince Harry prove he’s hitting the ground running.
“First by taking his troublesome brother, Andrew, into hand. Reportedly slashing his annual salary of a quarter of a million big ones and therefore, effectively turfing him out of his £30 million Royal Lodge in Windsor.”
“And he’s turfed Harry and Meghan – the Ginger Whinger and Woko Moano – out of Frogmore cottage, which had me leaping for joy.”
“Charles has handled this pair of privacy obsessed, attention seekers perfectly. His ultimate weapon? Silence.”
Harry expressed his disappointment as he had to give 28-day advance notice before UK visit after quitting royal job