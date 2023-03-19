Prince Harry just ‘millionaire victim with ancient Royal titles rattling around’ California

Experts warn King Charles is in ‘no mood to play’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s game because of his “vow of silence.”
Presenter and host Mark Dolan issued these claims in his most recent chat.
His admissions and shocking accusations were shared with GB News.
There, Dolan claimed, “Charles’ vow of silence and his extraordinarily generous decision to invite the couple to the coronation secures for him, the moral high ground. He's not picking a fight with this couple, because he's not playing their game.”
“He will give them no ammunition, with which to further cast themselves as the victims. Millionaire “victims”, with ancient Royal titles, rattling around a Californian mansion – you couldn't make it up.”
