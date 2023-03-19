King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton

King Charles has extended support to his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she resumed her royal duties as Colonel Irish Guards.



The Princess of Wales turned to Twitter and shared her true feelings as she visited the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot along with outgoing Colonel Prince William.

Kate Middleton said, “It is a true honour to be Colonel of the @irish_guards, whose enthusiasm, pride and dedication - plus boundless sense of humour - makes them so unique.”

The King reposted the Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter post in support of Kate Middleton.

He said, “Happy #StPatricksDay!

“The Prince of Wales, outgoing Colonel of the @Irish_Guards was today joined by The Princess of Wales, the incoming Colonel, at the Regiment’s annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.”



