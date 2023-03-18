Jimin from BTS to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The pre-release track shot to the top of iTunes charts in over 100 countries

Jimin from the K-pop group BTS is set to make his first solo appearance on the American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. BTS has made multiple group appearances on the show.

On March 17th, the late-night talk show made the announcement that Jimin would be appearing as a solo guest on March 23rd for an interview and then again on March 24th for a performance.

The singer came out with the pre-release track for his solo album on March 17th called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The album will be called Face and is set to be released on March 24th. The pre-release track shot to the top of iTunes charts in over 100 countries hours after its release.