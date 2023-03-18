Keanu Reeves leads condolences to late 'John Wick' actor Lance Reddick

John Wick star Keanu Reeves shared an emotional note a day after the passing of late co-star Lance Reddick, who died suddenly on Friday, March, 17, at his home in Studio City, California.
Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski shared a joint note that read, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick."
They also added, "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."
The Wire's, Wendell Pierce, also shared his feelings on twitter as he wrote, "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class."
He continued, "A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."
