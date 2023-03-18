Denzel Washington to star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2'

Hollywood icon Denzel Washington is about to close the deal on the highly-anticipated Gladiator sequel. The film will reunite Washington with director Ridley Scott. The 68-year-old also starred in Scott’s drug cartel film American Gangster.

The actor is finalising negotiations and all set to join the follow-up to 2000’s Oscar winning film, in a role that Scott wrote specifically for Denzel Washington.

It was not certain whether The Manchurian Candidate star would take the job, given his preference for choice roles. However the actor reportedly enjoyed the script and his ‘bad-ass’ character. Meeting the director then sealed the deal for the A-lister who was ‘all on board’.

Particulars of Washington’s character have not yet been revealed. Normal People star Paul Mescal is also part of the project as Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla.

Washington is the recipient of numerous honours, including a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and two Silver Bears. In 2020, The New York Times named him the greatest actor of the 21st century and in 2022, Washington received the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed upon him by President Joe Biden.

Ridley Scott will produce Gladiator 2 with Scott Free president Michael Pruss alongside Doug Wick & Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.