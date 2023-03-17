Liam Payne lauds One Direction pals for support during ‘dark time’

Pop star Liam Payne, who was a member of One Direction in 2010 alongside Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles has confessed the band mates helped him get through ‘dark time’

Liam Payne added, “It was massively important for me to be here, I’ll be honest with you – all the boys have been here for me and I’ve suffered a bit of a dark time in my life at the moment, and honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the boys.”

He added: “I’m so excited to see this. I can’t wait. He is so passionate about what he does. Even being here, it is so nostalgic and these guys are all amazing so I am really excited for him.”

Ansering the most asked question about the band’s reunion the singer said: “Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I’d be up for that. I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too.”