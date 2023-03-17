Olivia Wilde wants to get a tattoo of Jennifer Coolidge

Olivia Wilde is obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge. The actress turned filmmaker recently shared a photograph of herself with the The White Lotus star on Instagram, joking that she will get it tattooed on her chest.

The duo was snapped together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The Don't Worry Darling director shared the black and white photo with the amusing footer: 'Moving this pic to the grid and then to a chest tattoo most likely.'

Wilde also shared candid photos with Rita Ora, Adwoa Aboah, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor and Emily Ratajkowski.

The duo first interacted right after Jennifer Coolidge won the Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series/Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes earlier this year for her performance in The White Lotus.

Coolidge joked that she would like to play a dolphin in her next role in response to a question by Access Hollywood. 'What's the ultimate dream role for you now? If anything that could happen what would it be?'

“I've always wanted to play a dolphin.”Coolidge replied.

Wilde couldn’t help but respond on Instagram with: “'I will make this happen.”