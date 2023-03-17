Govt should treat PTI like 'terrorist organisation', says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the government should treat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it would treat a terrorist organisation.
Speaking during hard-hitting a press conference in Lahore, the PML-N leader said the time to sit and negotiate with PTI Chairman Imran Khan has passed.
Maryam also lashed out at the deposed prime minister for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence and said that Khan had announced a revolt against the state institutions.
PTI workers and police clashed for nearly 24 hours as Zaman Park virtually became a battleground, with the law enforcers trying to get through supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.
Scores of people — including police personnel and PTI workers — were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired teargas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.
More to follow...
Eight terrorists gunned down in South Waziristan operation, two soldiers injured, says ISPR
Imran Khan had announced "historic" jalsa on Sunday at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore despite security concerns
Total of four cases have been registered against party's leaders and workers, while Khan has been booked in one of them
PTI supporters celebrate; IHC asks Imran Khan to move lower court
Newly-appointed IGP has been instructed to recall GB police force from Zaman Park, sources say
"Before bloodshed takes place, I think you need to talk to someone and intervene," says PTI leader