Govt should treat PTI like 'terrorist organisation', says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a press conference on March 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the government should treat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it would treat a terrorist organisation.

Speaking during hard-hitting a press conference in Lahore, the PML-N leader said the time to sit and negotiate with PTI Chairman Imran Khan has passed.



Maryam also lashed out at the deposed prime minister for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence and said that Khan had announced a revolt against the state institutions.

PTI workers and police clashed for nearly 24 hours as Zaman Park virtually became a battleground, with the law enforcers trying to get through supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Scores of people — including police personnel and PTI workers — were injured in the process as the law enforcers fired teargas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.

More to follow...