Conspirators still active, says Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said that the country still could not get rid of elements hatching conspiracies, adding that now disciples of Baba Zehmat had taken place of RTS.
The PMLN chief organiser presided over a meeting of the party’s Lahore Division chapter, during which she said that the party will contest the elections and win.
She lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that the latter was doing politics on women and children.
“We will not accept selection like in the past. We did not get complete relief from the elements of conspiracies,” she added. Lavishing praise on the PMLN supremo, Maryam said, “Nawaz Sharif is the leader with courage who protected his workers. Nawaz came from London and went to jail with his daughter in bogus cases. That is what bravery is all about.” She took a jibe at Imran, saying he was afraid to appear before the court from his residence in Zaman Park.
