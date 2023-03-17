Rani Mukerji talks about the film that changed her life

Rani Mukerji opens up about the film that changed her life.
Rani, in an exclusive interview with Indiatoday, revealed her turning point in life; the point at which she decided to face things by herself.
She called film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna the turning point of her life.
Mukerji stated: “I think for me that change happened, probably when I did Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Karan. I think I was about 27 years old then, or 28 years old. I don't remember clearly. But that's the time when I kind of had a shift and I wanted to feel independent. I wanted to be on my own. And I remember having a chat with my parents that ‘you know what, Mom, I'm grown up. I know you will accompany me, but I need to be left alone.’
“I want to have my own space. And I think that's the time when, for the first time, I kind of felt that yes, it's time for me to take my own responsibilities and live by myself. So that was a turning point in my life.
Rani Mukerji has returned to the big screen to rule the box office with an ambitious film like Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.
