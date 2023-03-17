'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' star Rachel Zegler reveals real reason of doing this movie

In her recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress candidly confessed that she really "needed a job" and and it was difficult for her to find any other work.

The 21-year-old actress who played Athena, one of three goddess daughters of the Titan Atlas in the movie — explained, "The reality was we were in the middle of the pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn't get a job for the life of me because West Side Story hadn't come out yet. It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox."

While speaking of her experience making the film, Zegler said, "I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback and then a camera read and everything in between, I'm so lucky that I got this job. I made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely adore this movie too, so I'm excited."

The highly anticipated film Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released on March 17, 2023, which is a follow-up of its predecessor's theatrical release in April 2019.

Zachary Levi also returned with his titular superhero character opposite Asher Angel, who is reprising his role as Shazam's teenage alter ego, Billy Batson.

In July 2022, the actress revealed that her character "was so much fun" to play.

"She is so wonderfully complex, and getting to work with Helen and Lucy was amazing," Zegler said in a video interview during Comic Con.

"Miss you ladies! We have to get the goddesses back together for a catch-up soon!" she added.