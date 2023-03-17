Imran Khan to appear before LHC today to seek protective bail in nine cases

PTI chief Imran Khan addressing a public rally. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek protective bail in multiple cases filed against him.

Sources told Geo News that the PTI chief will appear in LHC after 2pm. They added that the PTI workers have been asked to gather at Zaman Park before the PTI chief’s departure so that they can accompany him.

The PTI chief has approached the LHC to seek protective bail in nine cases. Five of those cases are registered in Islamabad and four in Lahore.

LHC stops police from taking any action to arrest Imran Khan till 3pm

In a separate case, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped the police from taking any action at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence and directed both sides to find a solution and inform the court at 3pm.

The LHC directives came during the hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry against the police operation and the implementation of the party chief's arrest warrant issued by an Islamabad court.

Fawad had moved the high court on Wednesday against the police action. In its previous hearing, the LHC halted the operation outside PTI chief Imran Khan's residence till today.

PTI workers clashed for nearly 24 hours with the law enforcers trying to get through the party supporters and arrest Khan, who was voted out as the prime minister last April.

Scores of people — mostly police personnel — were injured as the law enforcers fired teargas and party supporters resorted to throwing Molotov cocktails.

Legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has held nationwide protest rallies demanding a snap election, during one of which he was shot and wounded.

Today's hearing

During today's hearing — resumed by Tariq Saleem Sheikh — the inspector-general of Punjab (IG), the advocate general and Fawad appeared in the court.

Praising the decision of Justice Saleem, Fawad said: "The lives of the people of Lahore have been saved because of you."

He said that the police have assured to provide security to the PTI chief. "We have backed off from conducting a public gathering in Lahore but we will hold one on Monday," he added.

Justice Saleem remarked that he had suggested postponing the public gathering.

"Imran Khan's surety bonds have been filed," said the PTI leader.

The judge said that everyone has to follow the law, adding that he will not stop action against those who have done wrong. "We have installed cameras and I will not stop action against those who do something," he said.

IG Punjab said that he has directed the party to not turn any area into "no-go area".

Justice Saleem directed Fawad to submit an application before any jalsa. The court also remarked that containers should not be put in any place.

The advocate general said that they need access to the Zaman Park area.

At this, Fawad said that they want access to arrest the people. "Arrest people after nominating them," he added.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim assured the court PTI chief's appearance.

IG Punjab asked the court if the police are allowed to go if they are pelted by stones or Molotov cocktails. He requested access.

"We give them access," replied Fawad.

At this, the court directed to bring a solution.

The IG said that they will not allow anyone to become a target of retaliatory action. "We have technology and witnesses, not just pictures," he added.

He also told the court that nothing wrong will happen.

"How will there be transparency?" the court asked the IG.

At this, the IG said that everything will be done on merit. "If we have proof, we will not ask permission to arrest someone," he said.

Justice Saleem said that an application should be filed for Imran Khan's security.

The judge will also decide on the method to implement the warrant.

The court adjourned the hearing till 3pm.