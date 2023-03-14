Imran Khan's arrest: Zaman Park turns into battleground as police, PTI workers clash

LAHORE: A team of the Islamabad police has surrounded Zaman Park along with a heavy contingent of the Lahore police to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, whose arrest warrant is out in the Toshakhana case against him.



A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since yesterday to comply with the court orders to arrest the PTI chairman — who faces a number of cases in different cities.

The police, although observing restraint, are using water canons to disperse the party's workers as they move ahead in their quest to arrest Khan, and they are around 90 metres away from his residence.

The law enforcers are in Zaman Park in line with court orders as on Monday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad restored the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan issued by the local court issued due to the PTI chief's continuous absence and directed him to appear before the lower court on March 13 — and he failed to comply with the orders yet again.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that the police have arrived at Zaman Park to apprehend the deposed prime minister.

As the party's workers resorted to stone-pelting, a policeman suffered injuries on his face. Meanwhile, the law enforcers have also arrested the PTI workers.

'Let us first arrest him'

DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari is leading the police party that has surrounded Khan’s residence in the city’s posh area.

While talking to the media, the police official said: “We have come to comply with the warrant. We know the details of the case but cannot discuss”.

“Where will you take Imran Khan after arresting him?” a journalist asked the official.

To this, DIG Bukhari said: "Let us first arrest him and then we will inform the media".

'Life in danger'

Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that he is going to talk to the police, terming the move "dangerous" for Khan.

He said that they will inform the police that these warrants are being challenged in court.

"I don't think that police need to take any extreme step. We don't want to put Imran Khan in any situation where his life is in danger."

Habib mentioned that arrest warrants were suspended by the court in the judge-threatening case and the warrants for which the police are here, will also be suspended.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

