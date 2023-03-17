Oscar-winning song 'Natu Natu' singer Kaala Bhairava pens special note after big win

Kaala Bhairava sung 'Natu Natu' along with Rahul Sipligunj

Natu Natu singer Kaala Bhairava gets emotional after film RRR wins an award at Oscars 2023.

He penned a note in which he thanked his family and friends for their constant support and backing. He further gave credit of this achievement to director SS Rajamouli, father and music composer MM Keeravani and others.

Kaala shared the note on his twitter with a caption: “Something I wanted to share with you all.”

The note read: "I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category. On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who, directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity, which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve!

Natu Natu singer gave special shoutout to Rajamouli, Keeravani, choreographer Prem Rakshith, brother, mother, and aunt.

"It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance.”

To conclude, he wrote: “I can and never will forget the fact that I wouldn't have had a chance to have this beautiful experience if not for them. I'm just lucky for being given a share of credit in this because in reality, the merit is 100 per cent theirs.”

Natu Natu won Best Original Song award at the 5th academy Awards, reports Indiatoday.