PCB releases update on PSL 2023 final

A representational image of the Pakistan Super League season eight trophy. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: After taking into consideration the bad weather forecast over the coming days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PSB) on Thursday decided to hold the final of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday (March 18), at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The cricket body — in a statement released in this regard — mentioned that the decision has been taken due to the weather forecast while Sunday (March 19) and Monday (March 20) will be treated as reserve days.

It should be noted that the final was initially scheduled earlier for Sunday (March 19) in Lahore.

Chair of PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi said: “On the basis of available information about the bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days.”

He added that the change in date will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.

Sethi added that the management has spoken with the teams involved in the playoffs, and they are not only aligned with the decision but have backed and supported PCB’s decision.

Regarding the fans who have purchased the tickets for the mega event, he assured people that there will be no inconvenience as tickets purchased for Sunday’s match will remain valid for Saturday’s rescheduled final.

More to follow...