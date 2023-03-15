PSL 2023: Multan Sultans put Lahore Qalandars to bowl after winning toss

Multan Sultans batter hits a shot during the Pakistan Super League qualifier (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — PSL

Multan Sultans have opted to bat after winning the toss against Lahore Qalandars during the qualifier of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.



In both previous clashes between the defending champions (Qalandars) and last year’s runners-up (Sultans) during the tournament this season, the Qalandars have triumphed over their formidable opponents.

Both sides will now be pushing desperately for a win to book a spot in the tournament final to be played on March 19.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), David Miller, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosain, Mohammad Ilyas, Tim David, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Ammad Butt, Carlos Brathwaite, IzharulHaq Naveed, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell.

