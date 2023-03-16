PSL 2023: Islamabad United ask Peshawar Zalmi to bat first in knockout game

Peshawar Zalmi batter hits a shot while Islamabad United wicketkeeper looks on during the 29th fixture of the Pakistan Super League played at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 12, 2023. — PSL

Shadab Khan-led Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and put Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi to bat after winning the toss for the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.



The two sides are set the play their third match against each other. In the previous clashes, Zalmi won one match, while United was victorious in the other.

Both Babar and Shadab will be leading their side to put their best efforts in today's clash as this is their last chance to stay in the tournament. The winner of today's clash will move to the second Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars set to be played tomorrow.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...